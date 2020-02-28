Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2,146.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.24% of Cincinnati Bell worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

NYSE:CBB opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.