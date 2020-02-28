Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns News Impact Score of 2.83

Headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Cisco Systems’ ranking:

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 10,622,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,200,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.