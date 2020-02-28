CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of CIT Group worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CIT Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE CIT opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.