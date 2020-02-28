Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 938.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,485 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of C opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

