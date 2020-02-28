Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 324.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,289 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $71,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 777,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,593,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

