Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

