Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Civeo updated its Q1 2020

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 575,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

