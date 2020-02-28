Civic Price Tops $0.0281 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Civic has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, GOPAX, Mercatox and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, Huobi, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Poloniex, COSS, Kucoin, ABCC, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

