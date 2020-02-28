Clams Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bitsane and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013187 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 172.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,637,425 coins and its circulating supply is 4,011,320 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

