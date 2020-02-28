Claymore Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.06 or 0.02537772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00212589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00126355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

