Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Update

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the January 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Clean Energy Fuels stock remained flat at $$2.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,775. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

