CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

