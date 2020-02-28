Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $433.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

