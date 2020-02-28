Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

