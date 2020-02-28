CLS Investments LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

