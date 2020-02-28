CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,251 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.67. The stock had a trading volume of 64,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day moving average is $208.72. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,929 shares of company stock worth $9,342,167. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

