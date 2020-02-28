CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the January 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 255,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after purchasing an additional 522,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 5,524,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,968. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.