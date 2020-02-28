CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 289.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.