CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.07. 103,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,313. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

