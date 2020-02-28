CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after buying an additional 1,724,970 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,016,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after buying an additional 552,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

