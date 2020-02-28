CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,210 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CNX Resources worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,979,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 900,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,284.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.61. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

