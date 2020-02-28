Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

CDXS stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $1,063,537 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 192.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 186,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 1,563.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 683,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

