Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,525,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.54% of Coeur Mining worth $68,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,428.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CDE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

