Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $7.90 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,350,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,217 shares of company stock valued at $112,590. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,064 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.