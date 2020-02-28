Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of 258.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 266.7%.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. 553,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,382. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

