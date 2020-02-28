Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCOI. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $118,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. 7,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,870. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

