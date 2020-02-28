Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 974.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 147,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 133,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

