Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,310 shares during the period. Cohu accounts for about 2.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.34% of Cohu worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 291,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,259. The stock has a market cap of $864.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

