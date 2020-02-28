Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.