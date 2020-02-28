Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

