Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 592.52%.

Shares of CLNC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

