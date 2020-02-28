ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $3,845.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,877,930,682 coins and its circulating supply is 11,836,888,854 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

