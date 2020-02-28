Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases Shares of 629 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,884.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,986.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,834.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

