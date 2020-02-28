Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 677.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 323,211 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

