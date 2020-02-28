Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of AGCO worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $49,683,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 59.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 192,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 72,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

