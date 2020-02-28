Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NYSE G opened at $39.77 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

