Comerica Bank Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,267.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

