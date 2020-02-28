Comerica Bank Has $2.75 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,684 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Hilltop worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 102,542 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,418 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

