Comerica Bank Has $2.80 Million Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

