Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,734 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Altair Engineering worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,381 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the software’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,400 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,351. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.35 and a beta of 1.39. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

