Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,115,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,089,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.