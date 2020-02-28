Comerica Bank Sells 17,085 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Solaredge Technologies worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.62.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,898 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

