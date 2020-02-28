Comerica Bank Sells 4,401 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BHP Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

