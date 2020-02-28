Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Communications Systems has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Communications Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Communications Systems to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NASDAQ:JCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,695. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.90. Communications Systems has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Communications Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

