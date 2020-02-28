Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) Short Interest Update

Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 372.46 and a beta of 0.04. Community First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Community First Bancshares Company Profile

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

