Comparing Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) & Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $32.57 million 6.39 $9.74 million N/A N/A Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.77 $2.51 billion $2.77 8.81

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auburn National Bancorporation and Fifth Third Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Fifth Third Bancorp 1 7 11 0 2.53

Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.68, suggesting a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.58% 10.37% 1.17% Fifth Third Bancorp 25.65% 10.96% 1.25%

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.