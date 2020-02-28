Comparing Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) & FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metro Bank and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $770.89 million 0.25 -$12.39 million ($0.14) -15.36 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $6.68 million 2.70 $1.10 million N/A N/A

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metro Bank and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bank and FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 16.51% 6.06% 0.69%

Volatility & Risk

Metro Bank has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business notice accounts; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

