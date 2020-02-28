Comparing SciPlay (SCPL) & The Competition

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SciPlay to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million $32.40 million 5.73 SciPlay Competitors $1.23 billion $87.32 million -18.78

SciPlay’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A SciPlay Competitors -15.91% -2,546.26% -6.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SciPlay and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 SciPlay Competitors 714 2684 3690 197 2.46

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 72.90%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.51%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SciPlay beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

