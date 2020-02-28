Comparing Watford (WTRE) & The Competition

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Watford to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Watford alerts:

28.8% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Watford and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 11.42 Watford Competitors $14.27 billion $699.36 million 37.50

Watford’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.04% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.27% 0.75% 0.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Watford and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 906 2968 2572 181 2.31

Watford presently has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Watford’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Watford is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Watford rivals beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.