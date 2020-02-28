Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compugen.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.73. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.